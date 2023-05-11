‘Global Star’ Deepika Padukone appears on Time magazine cover

Shillong, May 11: The most recent “global star” to grace the cover of Time magazine is Deepika Padukone. With her work, she is recognised with “introducing the world to Bollywood”. She was one of the 100 individuals recognised by the publication on their list of the 100 Most Influential in 2018.

Deepika is referred to as “the most popular actress in the world’s most populous country” in the interview that goes along with it. She can be seen on the cover without any shoes and donning an beige suit.

Deepika discussed the ‘continuous political blowback’ against her in the interview. “I don’t know if I’m expected to feel anything about it”, she said. “However, the truth is that I have no reaction to it” she said.

In the past, Deepika’s movie Padmaavat has drawn criticism from the Karni Sena, sparked outrage with her visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University to show support for students who were attacked by a mob, and sparked boycott calls with her saffron bikini from a song in Pathaan.

As a presenter at the Oscars, Deepika also discussed India’s recent success there. The Elephant Whisperers by Guneet Monga received Best Documentary Short, and the Telugu film RRR’s Naatu Naatu earned Best Song honours. However, Deepika thinks we shouldn’t be satisfied with it. However, she added, “I don’t think we should be content with one Oscar for a song and one Oscar for a documentary.” “I’m hoping we can see this as the start of a chance.”