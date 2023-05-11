The Kerala Story box office collection: Movie has earned Rs 60 crore so far

Shillong, May 11: The Kerala Story which remained mired in controversy has earned over Rs 60 crore so far.

Starring Adah Sharma The central character of The Kerala Story is a Hindu woman from Kerala who is misled and converted to Islam by radicals.

The movie has been under scrutiny and is currently dealing with numerous threats and bans because of its controversial theme. The Sudipto Sen-directed movie debuted in theatres on May 5 but was the subject of numerous disputes. The Kerala Story is performing well in theatres and has earned over Rs 60 crore.

The Kerala Story opened to mixed reviews from audiences on May 5 amidst all the controversy surrounding it. While some referred to it as “propaganda film,” other internet users found it to be rather entertaining. The Kerala Story made Rs 8 crore on its first day of release. After Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, it had the fifth-highest opening for a Hindi movie in 2023.

On Day 6, May 10, early estimations indicated that the movie was progressing. Apparently, it brought in Rs 12 crore at the box office. As a result, The Kerala Story has now earned a total of Rs 68.86 crore. On May 10, the occupancy rate for Hindi was 32.05% overall.

Adah Sharma plays a Hindu woman from Kerala who is persuaded into accepting Islam and travelling to Syria in the movie.

Later, she is transferred to the ISIS terrorist organisation, where she is subjected to torture. The movie is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.