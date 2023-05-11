No pay hike for full time employees of Microsoft this year

Shillong, May 11: Microsoft has announced that the full-time employees will not be receiving a pay rise this year after the company announced layoffs earlier this year.

Due to the difficult financial situation, Microsoft declared that it will not be raising the salaries of its full-time employees this year. The business will still give its employees bonuses, stock awards, and promotions. This choice was made after the business let go 10,000 employees in January, following the same plan used by other IT firms to get ready for a challenging year.

Microsoft recognises the need to make important choices regarding investing in their employees, business, and future, particularly when navigating through a turbulent economic environment and a significant platform shift, a staffer for the company said. With an emphasis on the profitable field of generative AI, Microsoft has been integrating AI technology into its Office suite of products and Bing search engine with OpenAI, which has received major financing from Microsoft.

An internal email from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earlier in the day, which was cited by Business Insider, indicated that Microsoft is pushing a substantial platform transition in the new era of AI, despite increased competition and macroeconomic uncertainty. In order to move closer to historical averages, Microsoft will maintain its budget for bonuses and stock awards this year but won’t overfund as much as it did the year prior.