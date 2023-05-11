The Kerala Story not against any community: Himanta

Guwahati, May 11: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said “banning the movie, The Kerala Story, will not serve any purpose, as the film is not against any community.”

“This film is not against any community and has nothing to do with any religion. This film is against terrorism, against ISIS, and militancy. This film is all about a conspiracy, even against the innocent girls of the Muslim community. So, whoever has taken the decision to ban the film has taken a wrong decision, because they are under a notion that the movie is against the Muslim community,” Sarma said, when asked about the Bengal government’s decision to ban screening of the film in that state.

“The film has only exposed the brutal designs of the terrorist organisations which are there in the country in the name of religion,” he informed mediapersons, after watching the movie.

The chief minister was accompanied to the cinema at a mall here by his Cabinet colleagues, parliamentarians, and some office-bearers of state BJP.

“I convey my gratitude to the filmmakers and the entire team for projecting a true story… a stark reality…without fear. The film depicts true stories of the tragic lives, particularly of some women in Kerala, and how they are used as human bombs and their lives destroyed,” Sarma said.

The chief minister further appealed to the people of Assam to come and watch the movie along with family, especially with their daughters.