SGH youth goes missing in Tamil Nadu  

Tura, May 11: A youth from Dangsubil village under Dimapara in South Garo Hills who went to Tamil Nadu looking for work, has reportedly gone missing since last week.

The missing youth- Mimu T Sangma had travelled from Paikan in Assam to Tamil Nadu with an unknown person on May 1, following which he soon went missing. As per reports, Sangma had gone to work for the Vertex Company based at Mosuor village in Tamil Nadu.

The missing youth is the son of Nidol R Marak and Late Sonila T Sangma.

A missing report was filed by family members at Dimapara Infiltration Check Post on May 9. A request has also been made to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to take up the matter with his counterpart from Tamil Nadu and ensure the missing youth’s safe return.

Meanwhile, the local unit of the ADE from Gasuapara under which Dimapara comes under has requested youths from the region to refrain from travelling to other parts of the country for work without proper verification.