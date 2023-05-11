Workshop stresses on importance of scientific farming

Tura, May 11: A Knowledge Sharing Workshop under MLAMP Project was on Thursday organized by the Meghalaya Basin Development Agency (MBDA), South Garo Hills at DRDA Training Hall in Baghmara.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Regina Ch Marak who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, congratulated the rural people for their active participation in successfully implementing and utilization of the various projects initiated by the Government. “This MBDA projects are basically a rural centric programme where the people’s participations are important in order to make it successful” the ADC added.

She also called upon the gathering to conserve and plant more trees with strict rules and laws so that we can prevent the climatic change that is being experienced these days. She highlighted the importance of implementing scientific way of farming in order to save the environment.

P.R.Marak Additional Deputy Commissioner and Civil SDO Chokpot Civil Sub Division also highlighted the importance of implementing projects at the grassroot level and elaborated on the different ways to promote and upgrade the standard of living in rural areas through the successful utilization of the schemes and projects initiated by the MBDA.

Earlier DPM, MBDA Shri Brilliar Ch Marak informed the gathering about the objective of the workshop.