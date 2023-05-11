DC reviews power scenario in WGH

Tura, May 11: Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills (WGH), Jagdish Chelani yesterday held a review meeting with the various divisions of the power department in the district to review the present scenario.

The agenda for the meeting yesterday included the line between Tikrikilla – Chibinang, commissioning of new substations for power distribution under ADB project, capacity for power generation, RDSS project (s), voltage fluctuations and power cut issues in the plain belt of WGH, the Tura illumination project. Further there was also a discussion on upcoming renewable and efficient energy solutions.

As per the DC, all these topics were discussed in detail with the department heads of the power department.

“With regard to the low voltage issue in plain belt areas, we have decided to infuse funds to commission the Grid Substation at Chibinang and substations at Rongram, Praharinagar and Ganol to function for a year from mid of next month. That will resolve the issue of voltage fluctuations completely and issue of power cuts to a great extent,” informed the DC.

The meeting also discussed the prospective launch of District Plantation Mission – Bamboo Project, under which the administration aims to plant 65,000 bamboo saplings throughout streams in WGH for water rejuvenation and recharge in the long term.

“With monsoon expected to set in some time, I believe we will have better power generation capacity going forward. I understand that the state and the district are reeling under the pressure of load shedding and it is difficult, but it is temporary. At both state and the district level, all officials are trying to find the best possible solution to ensure a steady power supply to all during all seasons. We should be in better shape from next year,” he added.

DC, Chelani further urged residents of the district to plant trees in areas known to them, not replacing natural, indigenous trees with plantations as well as asking them to not resort to power thefts.