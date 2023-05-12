Ex-Agniveers to get reservation, age relaxation in Railways

Shillong, May 12: To provide reservation in jobs to ex-Agniveers, the Railway Board has written to all managers and requested that they grant benefits to them.

Recruiting agencies have been asked to make changes to accommodate ex-Agniveers.

According to sources, the Railways will provide Agniveers who are hired directly by one of its departments a cumulative reservation of 15% in non-gazetted positions, as well as an age relaxation and an exemption from fitness tests.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is reportedly working on a reservation procedure for agnaveers.

The 10% in Level 1 and 5% in Level 2 and above non-gazetted post reservations offered by the Railways will take the form of horizontal reservations similar to those for people with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), ex-servicemen, and course-completed act apprentices (CCAAs).

The Agniveers will also be free from physical efficiency exams and allowed age relaxations of five years for the first batch and three years for following batches, in addition to the existing age restrictions set for various communities for Level-1, Level-2, and above postings.

Railway Board has sent letters to all general managers requesting that they grant these accommodations or relaxations to applicants who successfully complete four years in the military and are hired by railway recruiting agencies (Railway Recruitment Boards/Railway Recruitment Cells) for non-gazetted jobs with pay levels 1 and above.