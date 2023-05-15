New body formed to tackle everyday social issues, holds meet  

Tura, May 15: A meeting of mothers, youth, church leaders, like-minded citizens and student leaders was held on the occasion of Mothers’ Day on Sunday at Serene Stay Resort, Chibragre in West Garo Hills.

The meeting was hosted by civil society organization- Durama Imbama Norimbi Dikkimbi A’chik Ma’giparang (DINDAM), a newly formed body which came into being on May 11 with the intent of legally taking up everyday social issues that the general public and the government have maintained a blind eye towards.

The meeting was presided over by Pastor Abhik Areng.

As an introduction to DINDAM, Social activist, Jaynie Ningring N Sangma gave a brief description of the organization and the scope of work that they aim to take up, namely, women and child rights; protection and preservation of individual and indigenous rights; strengthen the fight against sexual and gender based violence; call for assistance to all survivors and victims to be provided institutional assistance, relief and rehabilitation; teaming up with like-minded groups and individuals to fight against human rights violations; fight against human trafficking, especially of indigenous women and girls; issues faced by the youth which is impacting society negatively.

Tura Government College Students’ Union (TGCSU) President Mr Anand Ch Momin also shared his opinions on social challenges like violence among the youth.

Reverend Frithing D Sangma of Hawakhana Baptist Church gave a narrative on negative impacts of drug use and the need of society to come together from all walks of life to fight the menace.

Vegetable seller, Brithaline R Marak, who is also a member of DINDAM highlighted issues faced by others in her profession, mostly widows trying to support their families, which included deprivation of their rights by way of governmental red tape and mafia-style functioning of other groups with vested interests.

GSU leader, Lorenzo Salkra Marak also gave a brief on the need to put more effort towards awareness of drug and substance abuse.

Don Bosco Higher Secondary School Principal, Fr Treniush N Sangma also spoke on the various interconnected points that require attention in order to move forward with the resolutions made at the meeting.