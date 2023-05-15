TCH notice on admitted patients

Tura, May 15 : The Superintendent, Tura Civil Hospital has informed that since severe landslide has taken place behind the New Annexed Building of Tura Civil Hospital few days back and since the Civil works of repairing is yet to be completed and as per the assessment of the District Disaster Management Authority, West Garo Hills on 12th May, 2023, the safety of the building is found to be in grave danger especially once the rain starts.

Therefore, the admitted patients of Psychiatry Ward, Ortho and ENT Ward, Male Medical Ward, I.C.U., Paying Cabins, OPDs to be either evacuated or discharged or shifted immediately so as to avoid any untoward incident till the safety of the building is restored.