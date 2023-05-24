Heavy downpour expected in several parts of country, says IMD

Shillong, May 24: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that heavy rains rainfall will be witnessed in north Indian states on Wednesday and Thursday, including the nation’s capital Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana.

Due to an impending western disturbance, the weather authority also forecast that northwest India could experience thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms until Thursday.

“Duststorm/thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and light rain is likely to affect Delhi-NCR. Parts of northwest India may receive heavy rainfall today and Thursday,” IMD said.

Eastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Nagaland, and Sikkim may experience heavy rain through Friday, according to IMD.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a dust storm may potentially hit Rajasthan.

Kerala is expected to witness rain for the next five days, according to the weather department’s forecast for southern states. In the state’s Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, the IMD issued a yellow alert for May 26 and 27.