Rs 75 coin to be launched on inauguration of new Parliament building

Shillong, May 26: The Ministry of Finance on Thursday said that it would introduce a Rs 75 coin to commemorate the opening of the new Parliament building.

According to the government, the coin will feature the words Parliament Complex and an image of the new Parliament building.

The Rs 75 coin would be round in shape and have a diameter of 44 millimetres, per the notification from the government.

The ministry added that the currency will be made of a quaternary alloy with 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, 5 percent nickel, and 5 percent zinc, and that it would also have 200 serrations along the edges.

In addition, the year “2023” will be written beneath an image of the Parliament Complex in international numbers.

Even though 20 opposition parties have made the decision to boycott the ceremony, up to 25 parties are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sunday opening of the new Parliament building.