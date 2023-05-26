IMD predicts more rainfall in Northern states in coming days

Shillong, May 26: Delhi residents breathed a sigh of relief as rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in areas of the national capital on Friday, holding the temperature at 36.9 degrees Celsius after weeks of severe heat.

Similar weather is expected in Delhi during the following two to three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and a heatwave is not expected until May 30.

The Regional Meteorological Centre predicts that Delhi will experience partly overcast skies, very light rain, and thunderstorms in one or two locations. It is anticipated that both the highest and minimum temperatures will be about 36 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Over northwest India, including the nation’s capital and its surrounding districts, sporadic rains are expected over the next two to three days due to a western disturbance that is active over the western Himalayan region, according to the IMD.

On Monday and Tuesday, Delhi witnessed severe a heat wave, with many weather stations recording highs exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.

Over the past 48 hours rainfall in remote areas of Bihar, temporarily relieved residents from the heatwave. In the state, rain fell on Patna, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Jamui, and Vamiki Nagar.

Rainfall is also expected in Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Punjab in coming days.