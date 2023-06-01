Flybig launches second flight on non-UDAN route in Assam

GUWAHATI, June 1: Flybig, in association with the Assam government, launched flight service on the Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati route, which is its second flight on a non-UDAN route under the state’s viability gap funding (VGF) scheme.

The launch on Thursday morning comes exactly a month after the airline started its first flight service on a non-UDAN route – Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati.

Assam tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah flagged off the service from the LGBI Airport here with 63 passengers on board.

“In view of upping the regional connectivity in the Northeastern region, we are pleased to flag off the first Flybig flight service between Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati with 63 passengers out of a capacity of 72 passengers onboard this morning,” the tourism minister said.

According to official sources, Flybig will be supported by Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ATDCL) through VGF scheme and weekly operation of flights in both the sectors will be decided mutually by both the parties.

It may be recalled that ATDCL had, on behalf of the state government, inked an MoU with Big Charter Private Limited (Flybig) in March this year for the launch of daily air services on the Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati routes.

“As per the agreement, these flight services will be executed on non-UDAN routes. The services are aimed at having a far-reaching impact on the tourism industry by improving domestic connectivity,” the minister said.

“ATDCL will support FlyBig through VGF and weekly operation of flights in both the sectors will be decided mutually by both the parties. These flights will follow a schedule of operating at 7.30 am to Silchar from Guwahati while the return journey from Silchar will commence at 8.30am every day. This is a very remarkable day for ATDCL and I hope this initiative will definitely help in the growth of our region from all aspects,” he said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while taking to Twitter, said, “With the lowest fares, these two services from Guwahati to Dibrugarh and Silchar will tremendously help the people of Upper Assam and Barak Valley. We are committed to serving our people in all possible ways.”