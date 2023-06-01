India, China hold in-person diplomatic discussions on unresolved border disputes

Shillong, June 1: India and China on Wednesday conducted in-person diplomatic discussions to resolve border disputes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh area. A “frank and open manner” was used in the discussions.

The next round of military-level negotiations will take place as soon as possible, the two parties agreed.

The Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) presided over the 27th round of negotiations for the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in Delhi. The director general of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department served as the delegation’s leader.

A statement issued by the MEA read, “The two sides reviewed the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in remaining areas in a frank and open manner.”

The MEA said the aim is that “restoration of peace and tranquility will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations”.