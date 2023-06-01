Mahindra Thar to get sunroof soon

Shillong, June 1: Mahindra recently disclosed the country’s launch schedule for the upcoming five-door Thar. In 2024, the off-roader will make its debut in the Indian market. Additionally, the automaker has been seen multiple times testing the SUV prior to the pricing announcement.

The electric sunroof for the five-door Thar was shown in recent spy photos. To put things in perspective, the contemporary Thar is available in both hard-top and soft-top configurations when it is configured as a three-door vehicle. Therefore, we anticipate that the hard-top versions of the future five-door Thar will have a sunroof. Notably, the placement of the sunroof on the test mule is rather in favour of rear-seat occupants than the traditional location above the front-row seats.

However, the majority of the three-door model’s design cues will carry over to the lengthier version of the Thar. Additionally, it is anticipated to use the same powertrain and provide RWD and 4WD configurations.

When it arrives, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which will soon go on sale in its five-door version with an AWD system, will be waiting for it as a direct opponent.