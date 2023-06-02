Allegations of groping, asking for sexual favours against WFI chief in FIR

Shillong, June 2: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP and the head of the Wrestling Federation of India, allegedly groped female athletes while pretending to check their breath, touching them inappropriately, asking inappropriate personal questions of them and demanding sexual favours in exchange for the federation paying for the treatment of injuries they sustained during competitions.

Charges filed against Singh in two FIRs have made these allegations.

However Singh has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. On Wednesday, he issued a statement refuting all charges.

He said “If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court, and I am ready to accept any punishment”.