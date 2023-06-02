Three dead, many injured in Andhra cracker godown fire

Shillong, June 2: A fireworks godown in the Kovvakolli village in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district caught fire resulting in death of three people serious burn injuries to many others.

At the time of the explosion, five persons were working in the firecracker godown. Police reported that while three people died at the scene, two more injured people were taken to a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Edu Kondalu, 40; Sankaraiah, 32; and Nagendra, 25.

According to reports, the injured were taken to a hospital in Srikalahasti and then sent on to SVR government main hospital in Tirupati.

The crackers reportedly continued to burst, which made it challenging for the fire brigade team to carry out rescue operations.

Firefighters put out the flames in three hours after arriving on the scene shortly after learning about the incident.