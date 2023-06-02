WJH adjudged overall champion in CM Athletic Meet

News AlertMEGHALAYASPORTS
By From Our Correspondent

 

Shillong, June 2: West Jaintia Hills (WJH) was adjudged as the overall champion of the Chief Minister State Level Inter-School Athletic Meet, 2023 which concluded at SAI, STC, NEHU campus here on Friday.

West Jaintia Hills managed to win 23 medals including 14 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze.

West Jaintia Hills was also adjudged as the champion team in the boy’s category by winning a total number of 15 medals with 9 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze while Ri-Bhoi was declared as the runner’s up team by winning a total number of 16 medals with 8 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze.

West Khasi Hills was declared as the champion team in the girl’s category by winning a total number of 16 medals with 7 gold, 2 silver and 7 bronze while West Jaintia Hills was adjudging as the runner’s up team by winning a total number of 8 medals with 5 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze.

Meanwhile, Brayernly A Sangma of South Garo Hills was adjudged as the best athlete in the under-14 boy’s category with a total score of 649 points while Rukini RT Dkhar of East Khasi Hills was adjudged as the best athlete in the under-14 girl’s category with a total a score of 716 points.

Dangiaidlynti Tmung from Ri Bhoi was adjudge as the best athlete in the under-16 boy’s category with a total score of 736 points while Sibilda Maring also from Ri Bhoi was adjudge as the best athlete in the under-16 girl’s category with a total score of 668 points.

Further, Simeon Marak of North Garo Hills was adjudge as the best athlete in the under-18 boy’s category with a total score of 792 points while Himonki Khaii from West Jaintia Hills was adjudge as the best athlete in the under-18 girl’s category with a total score of 667 points.

Meghalaya State Olympic Association vice president, Matsiewdor War Nongbri and MSOA working president, John F. Kharshiing distributed the prizes away to the winners.

The three-day event witnessed the participation of 818 athletes from the 12 districts of the State.

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.