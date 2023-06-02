WJH adjudged overall champion in CM Athletic Meet

Shillong, June 2: West Jaintia Hills (WJH) was adjudged as the overall champion of the Chief Minister State Level Inter-School Athletic Meet, 2023 which concluded at SAI, STC, NEHU campus here on Friday.

West Jaintia Hills managed to win 23 medals including 14 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze.

West Jaintia Hills was also adjudged as the champion team in the boy’s category by winning a total number of 15 medals with 9 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze while Ri-Bhoi was declared as the runner’s up team by winning a total number of 16 medals with 8 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze.

West Khasi Hills was declared as the champion team in the girl’s category by winning a total number of 16 medals with 7 gold, 2 silver and 7 bronze while West Jaintia Hills was adjudging as the runner’s up team by winning a total number of 8 medals with 5 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze.

Meanwhile, Brayernly A Sangma of South Garo Hills was adjudged as the best athlete in the under-14 boy’s category with a total score of 649 points while Rukini RT Dkhar of East Khasi Hills was adjudged as the best athlete in the under-14 girl’s category with a total a score of 716 points.

Dangiaidlynti Tmung from Ri Bhoi was adjudge as the best athlete in the under-16 boy’s category with a total score of 736 points while Sibilda Maring also from Ri Bhoi was adjudge as the best athlete in the under-16 girl’s category with a total score of 668 points.

Further, Simeon Marak of North Garo Hills was adjudge as the best athlete in the under-18 boy’s category with a total score of 792 points while Himonki Khaii from West Jaintia Hills was adjudge as the best athlete in the under-18 girl’s category with a total score of 667 points.

Meghalaya State Olympic Association vice president, Matsiewdor War Nongbri and MSOA working president, John F. Kharshiing distributed the prizes away to the winners.

The three-day event witnessed the participation of 818 athletes from the 12 districts of the State.