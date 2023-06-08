Sexual assault on minor girl: Shillong Police arrest 2

Shillong, June 8: City police have arrested two persons on charges of sexual assault of a minor girl inside a forest. Police are also in the lookout for the third accused.

In this connection, a case was registered under U/S 323 IPC R/W Section 7/8/9/10/11/12 POCSO ACT. Two of the accused arrested from Khliehshnong Malki while the third accused who has been identified, is absconding.

Police said that on June 3 around at around 7:20 PM, telephonic information was received from the Secretary Shnong of Risa Colony that some persons had sexually assaulted a girl inside the forest.

The police team from Laitumkhrah Police Station immediately rushed to the spot where it was ascertained that one minor girl and one 18-year-old male had gone to the forest for an evening walk and were accosted by three persons.

Further, the miscreants threatened them for being in the forest and demanded that they pay a fine. Two of the miscreants started assaulting the male while the other person was with the girl. The male requested the persons to let the girl leave and that he would comply with all their orders but both of them were however forced to strip themselves.

The accused also robbed them of their belongings. When the two persons continued assaulting him, he escaped from their clutches and ran towards the residential area of Risa Colony for help. The three miscreants also sexually assaulted the minor girl.