USTM brainstorms to set up Center for Sustainable Development of NER

Guwahati, June 10: A brainstorming took place at the IQAC conference hall of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) today to conceptualize a Center for Sustainable Development of North East Region (CSD-NER) that would focus on capacity building for evidence-based policymaking and honest brokerage of knowledge from science to policy in the region.

Internationally renowned professors and intellectuals joined the meeting both online and offline. The brainstorming was participated by Prof (honorary) Asit Biswas of Glasgow University, Dr Navarun Varma, Senior Lecturer of National University of Singapore; Prof Cecilia Tortajada of School of Interdisciplinary Studies, Glasgow University; Prem Das Rai, former MP and President of the Integrated Mountain Initiative; Sanjoy Hazarika, Managing Trustee, Centre for North East Studies and Policy Research; Arabinda Mishra, Theme Leader International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development; Saurabh Bharadwaj, Associate Director CRISIL, apart from USTM members.

Presenting a PPT on “Conceptualization & Proposition of Structure for CSD-NER”, Dr Navarun Varma said, “We are conceptualizing for establishing the Center for Sustainable Development of North-East Region (CSD-NER) within the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya in India. It is envisaged that such a Center will be appropriately situated in USTM as the University has a focus on capacity building of NER as a region rather than any particular State within it.”

It is noteworthy that CSD-NER can build competencies of the University in inter-and-transdisciplinary research, policy advisory, and development of content and pedagogies for teaching and learning in ongoing courses as well as initiate new courses to tackle 21st-century challenges in the region, he said.

USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque expressed his interest in establishing the Centre for Sustainable Development of North East Region at USTM and assured his full support in this direction. There was an open discussion on Concept, Funding, and Plausible opportunities and challenges.

Prof Asit Biswas from Glasgow University spoke on “Need for Centers for impact-driven Research experiences from Asia and the world for imagining similar Centers in USTM”.

Prof. Cecilia Tortajada, Prem Das Rai, Shri Sanjoy Hazarika, and Shri Arabinda Mishra offered their valuable and thought-provoking comments during the brainstorming session. Saurabh Bharadwaj, Associate Director CRISIL spoke on “Business Opportunities for Sustainability”.

Earlier, the welcome remarks were made by Shri Arindam Majumder, Project Advisor USTM. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks delivered by Debashish Saha, Director, IQAC, USTM.