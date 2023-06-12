Flames of violence still burning in Manipur

Editor,

It is with great concern that we tribal communities of Northeast India view the pathetic situation in Manipur. Never have we witnessed such a surge of violence and the degree of destruction as this one. Some have even called the present situation in Manipur a mini-Ukraine. The scenes that we are presented in the media with thousands of charred vehicles along the roads, charred homes and properties is nothing less than a war scene.

The trouble began with the Meiteis demanding ST status in the state to which the tribal communities resented vehemently. The former has no reason to claim ST status as they are far from being an underprivileged group. The latter who are the actual underprivileged, have every reason to oppose the move as it would lead to a process of losing their land and a syphoning of their current privileges. Although the Meiteis control only 10% of the land yet they possess the most strategic, the most usable, most fertile and prime land in the state. The tribal communities although they own 90% of the land yet more than 60% of their terrain is unhabitable and uncultivable as it consists of steep mountains and deep gorges.

In terms of quality of land, the tribals are the ones who ought to envy the Meiteis and not vice versa. In terms of development, the Meiteis have the lion’s share in every field – in education they have the best educational institutions in Imphal, in sports and games they have all the necessary infrastructure in Imphal, they have an international airport, and a railway connectivity etc. They are therefore economically far better of than the tribals. Politically and administratively the Meiteis dominate in the state as most ministers and bureaucrats come from this community. They are always at the helms of affairs. Development in the state has always been one-sided with Imphal plain taking all the advantages while the hill areas are poorly developed. This is the case where a rich man tries to forcibly grab away even the little possession that a poor man has. It is preposterous and extremely immoral and unacceptable.

The incident in Manipur reveals another ugly face, namely, a planned attack on the Christians. Many churches have already been destroyed, Church properties in the plains of Imphal have been laid waste and Christian homes have been attacked and burnt while some of them have lost their lives. It is evident that some anti-christian elements are behind the scene and they are taking advantage of the situation to achieve their sinister goal. With the BJP government in the state, such Hindu radical groups have become bolder than ever. The way the Christians are being targeted by the Hindu Meiteis in the Meitei dominated areas, is deplorable to say the least. How many of them have received the light of education in Christian schools and colleges not merely in Imphal but in other parts of Northeast India, yet today they dare to raise their hands against the very institutions that served them. This is sheer ingratitude tinged with malice. As a member of the Christian community of this region, I strongly condemn such violent anti-christian activities and I hope that the majority of good Hindu Meiteis strongly disapprove the atrocities perpetrated by some religious radicals of their community. They should come out in peaceful protests against such violence as it tarnishes the very image of their own community. May good sense prevail again among the people and may peace and harmony return to Manipur.

Yours etc.,

Barnes Mawrie sdb,

Via email

Broken cables everywhere

Editor,

Across the city, especially at the junctions and busy market places, (eg: from All India Radio to Lachumiere point), electrical wires, cables, sagging, swaying, intertwining and hanging from the poles are a familiar sight and a serious cause of concern for pedestrians. The beauty of the city is being ruined by such wires and cables. Once these cables are on the streets or footpaths it will take weeks and months to be cleared. Who is to blame?

I want to convey through this letter that the Urban Affairs Department, the District Administration or Municipal Board should come forward and do something to regulate the hanging of cables by any parties whether mobile phones companies or cable TV providers across the city. There should be strict guidelines for hanging of cables or wires so that the City will have a better picture and look cleaner.

Further, strict guidelines should be given to hanging of banners or hoardings before and after use. It is seen that when these banners/hoardings of different sizes are torn and swaying in the breeze the parties involved do not bother to either remove or repair the same. I hope the administration will give a serious and urgent thought to this matter so that our city remains beautiful and liveable.

Yours etc.,

Reward Rymbai,

Via email

Shillong’s deadly speed breakers

Editor,

It is a universally accepted truth that Shillong’s speed bumps are magical. The way they pop up out of nowhere is queer. Like all magical things, they are evident only if one pays close enough attention. They are simply too small or too unmarked to be visible to the naked eye. No matter how well-equipped and compliant one is to road safety protocols, one can never truly escape those brief moments of shock brought about by the magical Shillong speed bumps. They come in all shapes and sizes. Some of them are almost as high as our hills and some, tiny but sharp- the effect of which is almost like the jarring effect one gets from tripping on a sharp object. The only way to navigate such dangers, it seems, is to have a good memory and hope that one can map out every speed bump in this town. Well, that’s one unique way of exercising the brain as one anxiously drives through these hole-infested roads with their magical speed bumps.

While we are on the subject of Shillong roads, a significant entity appears to have made a silent comeback- the tinted windows on fancy cars. It won’t be long until every car catches hold of that fever once again. That’s another thing about the past- how quickly it slips away from the human mind and how insidiously it creeps back again. How those dark windows bring back haunting memories of times when evil walked openly and freely under the cover of a black cloak.

We are human after all. It is in our nature to forget things and often act only when the damage has been done. Let us seek to remedy this as best as we can, as soon as we can.

Yours etc.,

S.Laloo

Shillong