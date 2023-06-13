MSACS organises integrated health campaign to raise awareness level on HIV-AIDS

Khliehriat, June 13: The Meghalaya State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) in collaboration with the District Administration, District Health Office and other line departments today organized an Integrated Health Campaign, Extended Outreach Camps at Lad-Rymbai Dongwah, East Jaintia Hills District.

Santa Mary Shylla, MLA Sutnga Saipung graced the programme as the chief guest. The programme was attended by East Jainita Hills Deputy Commissioner A Baranwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner J Shylla, EAC R. Brahma, Director Mih-myntdu Community Social Welfare Association (MCSWA) Dr J.N. Shullai, and Deputy Director (Mainstreaming) Meghalaya AIDS Control SocietyA. M. Lanong, .

The objective of the campaign is to identify HIV-affected people and put them under treatment, to identify and strengthen the health system for effective service delivery and also to address stigma and discrimination.

The Integrated Health Campaign is a hybrid model of conducting screening and testing among the general clients and the KPs through health camp-based approach and extended outreach. It is conducted in high HIV positivity districts to understand the extent of infection and the drivers of the epidemic to further plan for control through health service strengthening.

The Chief Guest Santa Mary Shylla, in her address expressed her concern that East Jaintia Hills district is one of the highest HIV prevalence districts in the country while stating that the Integrated Health Campaign is a very important initiative to educate and create awareness on HIV and the importance of HIV screening and testing.