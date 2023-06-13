Society holds awareness cum prayer meet on deteriorating environment  

Tura, June 13: In an effort to restore and protect the deteriorating environment of Garo Hills region as well as prevent deforestation and to safeguard the various species of birds and animals, an awareness programme cum Prayer Service was held at Edenbari near Tura where Church leaders from various Churches offered prayers to the almighty.

The programme was organized by the Garo Hills Environment Protection Society (GHEPS).

Speaking during the programme, President of GHEPS, Dr Merril N Sangma highlighted the need of all citizens to work together to protect and restore the environment. He also spoke on the need to conserve the flora and fauna for the sake of future generations.

Former GHADC CEM, P K Sangma, who also attended the programme assured his willingness to work for the protection of drying streams and water bodies from the region. He also urged others to do their part and contribute towards the cause.

Earlier, Rev Shallim Marak read from the Bible and offered a special Prayer with regard to the prevailing weather pattern.

Other also present during the programme included former Deputy Commissioner, H B Marak, GHEPS Vice President and ABDK Director (Youth), Pastor, Durasal Marak, Rev Frithing Sangma, Rev Jimberth K Marak, former ADC C N Sangma and others.