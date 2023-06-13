Guwahati first in NFR to get ‘Eat Right Station’ certification

Guwahati, June 13: The Guwahati Railway Station of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been awarded ‘Eat Right Station’ certification by the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) in recognition of providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers.

The station has been able to qualify the guidelines established by FSSAI and become the first railway station in NF Railway to get this status.

This certification has been awarded for a two-year period from June 2, 2023 to June 2, 2025.

Further, in its endeavour to ensure safe and hygienic food to passengers, NF Railway has planned to take up more stations such as Rangiya, Lumding, Tinsukia, Alipurduar Junction and Katihar to qualify as ‘Eat Right Station’ by FSSAI, for which necessary efforts are being carried out.

It may be mentioned here that the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification is granted by FSSAI to railway stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices.

The certification is awarded to railway stations that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers. The station is awarded a certificate upon the conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency.

The certification is a part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement- a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.