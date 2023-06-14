GHADC picket called off on first day

Tura, June 14: The Niksamso Garo Community Organization (NGCO) which began its picket of the GHADC on Thursday and later called off the protest midway has given council authorities 7 days time to call a meeting with various organizations from Garo Hills and make known their intentions on their various demands.

Members of the organization on Thursday morning gathered at the GHADC premises and shut the main entrance denying entry to employees. The protesters were later met by authorities comprising EMs including CEM, Albinush Marak, who assured them that their demands would be looked into.

Following the meeting with authorities the NGCO decided to call off the office picketing for the time being albeit, not without conditions. The organization has demanded that GHADC authorities invite all NGOs, Civil Societies, Social Activists and Nokmas and sordars to hold a discussion on the various demands.

Some of the demands of the organization include the formulation of the Garo Customary Law (GCL), the creation of a separate electoral roll, release of pending employees’ salaries as well the implementation of finance and service rules in the GHADC.

After calling off the first day’s protest, members of the organization held another meeting at Niwatram Resort at Rongram to decide on the future course of action to be taken.