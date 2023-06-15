Indian-origin medical student among victims of Nottingham knife attacks

Shhilong, June 15: A 19-year-old Indian-origin teenage medical student, Grace O’Malley Kumar, has been identified as one of the three victims of a series of knife attacks in Nottingham, central England, that have shocked the country.

The 19-year-old was accompanied by her friend Barnaby Webber, also 19, a student cricketer at the University of Nottingham, when they were fatally stabbed in the early hours of Tuesday by an as-yet unnamed attacker.

Nottinghamshire Police reported that the 31-year-old suspect, who is currently in custody, proceeded to stab a man in his 60s to death and later attempted to run over three people with a van stolen from the same victim, who are now receiving treatment in the hospital.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his gratitude towards the emergency services for their response to the shocking incident in Nottingham. He conveyed his condolences to the injured and the families of the deceased during the House of Commons session on Wednesday.

Updating Parliament on the horrific events, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman clarified that the incident is not being treated as a terrorist attack at this stage. She assured the House that the police are diligently working to establish the full details of the attacks and provide support to those affected. Counter-terror police are assisting Nottinghamshire Police in their investigations, although it does not indicate that the incident is currently being treated as a terrorist attack, as stated by Braverman.