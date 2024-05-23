Nongrang’s appointment as DGP hailed

SHILLONG, May 22: The National People’s Women Front (NPWF) on Wednesday hailed the appointment of Idashisha Nongrang as the DGP and said that security and safety of women in the state will now be prioritised.

Members of the NPWF, led by its president Jasmine Lyngdoh, met Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong to convey their appreciation over Nongrang’s appointment as the first woman DGP of Meghalaya.

“We are happy that the government took this initiative and that it sees the potential in our women. She (Nongrang) has already announced a series of reforms and we hope that she will put a lot of emphasis on women’s safety,” Lyngdoh said.

Stating that crime against women is global phenomenon, the NPWF chief said, “With a woman DGP at the helm of affairs, emphasis will be given to ensure that culprits are nabbed on time and proper security measures are taken to safeguard women.”

Meanwhile, NPWF adviser Ransom Sutnga said they will organise a felicitation programme for the new DGP at her chamber at the police headquarter at 4 pm on Friday.