Thursday, May 23, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Nongrang’s appointment as DGP hailed

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, May 22: The National People’s Women Front (NPWF) on Wednesday hailed the appointment of Idashisha Nongrang as the DGP and said that security and safety of women in the state will now be prioritised.
Members of the NPWF, led by its president Jasmine Lyngdoh, met Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong to convey their appreciation over Nongrang’s appointment as the first woman DGP of Meghalaya.
“We are happy that the government took this initiative and that it sees the potential in our women. She (Nongrang) has already announced a series of reforms and we hope that she will put a lot of emphasis on women’s safety,” Lyngdoh said.
Stating that crime against women is global phenomenon, the NPWF chief said, “With a woman DGP at the helm of affairs, emphasis will be given to ensure that culprits are nabbed on time and proper security measures are taken to safeguard women.”
Meanwhile, NPWF adviser Ransom Sutnga said they will organise a felicitation programme for the new DGP at her chamber at the police headquarter at 4 pm on Friday.

Previous article
Let professionals handle drug issues: Police
Next article
Shillong Polytechnic suicide: Police finally register case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

‘Online gaming outdoors’ among reasons behind eight malaria deaths: Health dept

SHILLONG, May 22: Online gaming outdoors was one of the reasons behind the eight malaria-related deaths in the...
MEGHALAYA

Blaze devours church in West Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG, May 22: The Mupliang Presbyterian Church in West Jaintia Hills was gutted in a devastating fire, allegedly...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Polytechnic suicide: Police finally register case

SHILLONG, May 22: The East Khasi Hills police have finally registered a case and initiated investigation into the...
MEGHALAYA

Let professionals handle drug issues: Police

SHILLONG, May 22: The Meghalaya police on Wednesday said the handling of issues related to drugs and addicts...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Online gaming outdoors’ among reasons behind eight malaria deaths: Health dept

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: Online gaming outdoors was one of...

Blaze devours church in West Jaintia Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: The Mupliang Presbyterian Church in West...

Shillong Polytechnic suicide: Police finally register case

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: The East Khasi Hills police have...
Load more

Popular news

‘Online gaming outdoors’ among reasons behind eight malaria deaths: Health dept

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: Online gaming outdoors was one of...

Blaze devours church in West Jaintia Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: The Mupliang Presbyterian Church in West...

Shillong Polytechnic suicide: Police finally register case

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: The East Khasi Hills police have...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img