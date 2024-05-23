Shillong Polytechnic suicide: Police finally register case

SHILLONG, May 22: The East Khasi Hills police have finally registered a case and initiated investigation into the alleged suicide of Diana Dimre Ch Marak, a second-year Civil Engineering student of the Shillong Polytechnic.

“As per demand we have registered a case in the women police station and we are investigating it,” EKH Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi said on Wednesday.

Alleging foul play, the clan members and the family of the deceased had filed a complaint, seeking registration of a case so that the culprits are arrested and justice delivered to the victim and her family.

Diana’s body was found hanging on the institute’s hostel premises on May 6. Police had initially treated the case as suicide even as they added that nothing could be ruled out at the time.

The Chambugong and Tegite Mahari (clan) from Tura have jointly filed an FIR over the alleged suicide claiming that circumstantial evidence indicate that her death was a pure case of foul play rather than suicide.

“It was on May 7 while performing the cleansing prior to her burial that the body was found to have multiple injuries, namely a big burnt mark on her neck, injury marks on both her hands, the back of the neck and on her right elbow,” the clan members stated in the FIR filed with the Mawlai police station through Tura PS.

Photos of the multiple injuries were also submitted along with the FIR.

According to the FIR, the victim on May 5 had informed her parents about an argument she had with her study companions over the unsuccessful conduct of a farewell function for outgoing seniors, who blamed her for the same as she was responsible for collecting money and managing the event. The FIR claimed that the victim was under immense pressure from her colleagues that she even named five girls (not named for obvious reasons) who had threatened her.

The clan members stated in the FIR that the body of the victim was taken down from the window grill without the presence of family members and relatives which is against the law. The relatives also questioned how it would have been possible for the victim to climb and hang herself at the place where her body was discovered.