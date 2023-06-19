KHADC Executive Committee loses vote of no-confidence

Shillong, June 19: In a sudden political development, the Executive Committee led by CEM Titossarwell Chyne in the KHADC lost the vote of no-confidence motion on the first day of the Council summer session here on Monday.

NPP MDC, Bajop Pyngrope moved the no confidence motion by alleging that he (Chyne) was taking all the decisions on his own without consulting the members of the Executive Committee.

The no confidence motion moved by Pyngrope has the support of the 17 MDCs including 6 from the Congress while 13 of the MDCs did not support the motion.

In his reply, Chyne said that he did not expect an NC will be moved against him since he has tried his best to carry everyone along.

“I was back-stabbed by my own friends,” the outgoing CEM said.

KHADC chairman, Lamphrang Blah informed that the election of the new CEM will be held on Tuesday.