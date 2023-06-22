Fresh explosion, firing reported in Manipur as violence persists

Shillong, June 22: Incidents of explosions and firing continue to rock different districts of Manipur, as the state grapples with ongoing violence.

In Bishnupur district, an explosion occurred as an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated inside a parked vehicle, according to officials.

Firing was reported in Kangpokpi district during the evening hours. Security forces swiftly intervened and managed to bring the situation under control. However, sporadic firing persisted between 2-3 am during the night.

In another incident, gunfire erupted in Imphal East district near Urangpat. Assam Rifles troops retaliated to the attack and successfully restored order.

Adding to the unrest, the Sawonbung-YKPI road witnessed multiple blockades due to protests organized by Meira Paibis.

The clashes between tribal groups and the Meitei community have been widespread in Manipur over the past month. Meitei is the predominant ethnic group in the region, while Kuki is one of the largest tribes.

Tensions initially arose when tribal groups called for a 12-hour total shutdown to protest the state government’s survey on reserved forests/protected forests and eviction from villages. The shutdown coincided with Chief Minister Biren Singh’s visit to Churachandpur on April 28.

Since then, the situation has escalated, resulting in over 100 fatalities, displacing thousands of people, and leaving hundreds of buildings burned to ashes. The state continues to grapple with the aftermath of these violent incidents, seeking ways to restore peace and stability.