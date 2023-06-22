iPhone 14 at just Rs 31000? Here is how you can avail offer on Flipkart

Shillong, June 22: Flipkart, one of India’s leading e-commerce platforms, is enticing young buyers with a special ‘campus deal’ on the iPhone 14. As part of this exclusive offer, Flipkart is providing a substantial discount of up to Rs 35,000 on the device.

Despite the imminent launch of Apple’s next iPhone series, the iPhone 15, the iPhone 14 remains an incredibly desirable smartphone. It currently holds the title of being the most powerful device available for purchase. Moreover, now is the perfect time to buy the iPhone 14, as both retail stores and e-commerce giants are introducing numerous deals on the phone. Let’s take a closer look at how you can own this device for less than Rs 40,000 by leveraging these offers effectively.

At present, the iPhone 14 is available on Flipkart for Rs 69,999, which is Rs 9,901 lower than the official store price. Furthermore, if you make an EMI transaction using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, you can enjoy an additional discount of Rs 4,000, bringing the reduced price down to Rs 65,999. In addition to these bank offers, Flipkart is providing an exchange discount of up to Rs 35,000 for your old smartphone. By leveraging all of these discounts and offers, you can purchase the iPhone 14 at an incredible price of just Rs 30,999. This represents a massive discount of Rs 48,901 off the original Flipkart price.

The Apple iPhone 14 is a powerhouse device that boasts an array of impressive features. It flaunts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with slim bezels, delivering a stunning visual experience. The display supports a wide range of colors, HDR content, and offers a bright and vibrant image with its 1200-nit brightness. For secure and convenient unlocking, the device incorporates Face ID sensors.

Under the hood, the iPhone 14 is fueled by the mighty A15 Bionic chip, which houses a 16-core Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and a 5-core graphics processor. This powerful combination ensures smooth performance and efficient handling of complex tasks. The phone is available in various storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, providing ample space for all your files and apps. It runs on the latest stable iOS 16, offering a seamless and user-friendly interface.

In terms of connectivity, the iPhone 14 supports 5G, enabling blazing-fast internet speeds. It also features Wi-Fi, dual SIM capabilities, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Lightning port for charging and data transfer.

With Flipkart’s ‘campus deal’ and the array of discounts available, purchasing the iPhone 14 has become more affordable than ever. This offer presents an excellent opportunity for young buyers to get their hands on this top-of-the-line smartphone at a remarkable price point.