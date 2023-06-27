Light rainfall in Delhi lowers temperature, monsoon brings relief

Shillong, June 27: Delhi experienced light rainfall on Tuesday, resulting in a drop in the minimum temperature to 24.5 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecasted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Delhi-NCR, and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

At 8:30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 96 percent.

Furthermore, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city as there is a likelihood of light to moderate showers.

Over the past 24 hours, as of 5:30 am on Tuesday, Delhi received 5.6 mm of rainfall, as reported by the IMD.

The monsoon season arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days ahead of the anticipated onset date, bringing relief from the intense heat for Delhi residents.

According to the IMD, on Sunday, the southwest monsoon simultaneously covered both Delhi and Mumbai for the first time since June 21, 1961.

Reports indicate that June has been the coolest month in the past 13 years, with the minimum temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.