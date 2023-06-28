Tight security arrangements for Pakistan matches in West Bengal

Shillong, June 28: The schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup was unveiled on Tuesday, bringing joy to Indian cricket enthusiasts who will finally get to witness the global event on home soil after 2011. Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens will play a prominent role as the City of Joy has been selected to organize five important matches in the upcoming World Cup.

Eden Gardens will host the highly anticipated clash between India and South Africa, along with two matches featuring Bangladesh and Pakistan. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) expressed its happiness and satisfaction with the decisions made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Snehasish Ganguly, the president of CAB and elder brother of former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, expressed his gratitude to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and the ICC for granting Eden Gardens these crucial matches. He highlighted the efforts made by the association in preparing for the event and thanked Jay Shah and the BCCI for their positive outlook toward Eden Gardens.

“We are satisfied. I really want to thank Jay Shah, BCCI, and the ICC. I have been working tirelessly for the past four months, striving to secure exciting matches for our venue. Eden Gardens has a great reputation, and we never doubted its suitability. Making such decisions involves various considerations. Jay Shah promised to provide us with good matches, and I express my gratitude to him and the BCCI for their vision regarding Eden Gardens,” said Snehasish Ganguly, the CAB president.