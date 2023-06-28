Sakti Sanga’s Annual Rath Yatra concludes in Tura

Tura, June 28: The Annual Rath Yatra organized by the Shakti Sangha, a prominent cultural organization dedicated to promoting social harmony and preserving cultural traditions, concluded in Tura on Wednesday.

The event took place from Gaudiya Math to Thakurbari and witnessed a massive gathering of devotees, community members, and cultural enthusiasts from all walks of life.

The Rath Yatra Festival, also known as the Chariot Festival, is an ancient Hindu tradition that commemorates Lord Jagannath’s chariot procession. Shakti Sangha Club’s unwavering commitment to upholding cultural heritage and fostering unity was showcased through the auspicious celebration.

The festival commenced with an exquisitely decorated chariot carrying the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra. The procession was accompanied by soul-stirring music, devotional chants, and rhythmic beats of traditional drums, creating an atmosphere of spiritual exuberance.

Throughout the event, the audience was treated to a series of captivating cultural performances that showcased the rich diversity of artistic expressions. Dancers adorned in colourful costumes enthralled the spectators with their graceful movements, while musicians mesmerized the people with their melodious tunes. Additionally, participants from various age groups actively took part in a range of cultural competitions, spreading joy and adding an element of friendly competition to the festivities.

The Shakti Sangha’s Annual Rath Yatra Festival has become a highly anticipated occasion for the community, providing a platform for individuals to come together and celebrate their shared heritage. It also serves as an opportunity for the younger generation to connect with their cultural roots and imbibe traditional values.

“We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming response to our Annual Rath Yatra Festival,” said Prodyut Das, Secretary of Shakti Sangha. “This event embodies our club’s vision of fostering cultural pride, promoting unity, and nurturing a sense of belonging within the community. We are grateful to all the participants, volunteers, and donors who made this event a resounding success,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Shakti Sangha has extended its heartfelt gratitude to the district administration and traffic department for their generous support, which helped create an unforgettable experience for all attendees.