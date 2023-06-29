WhatsApp Beta for Windows introduces video calls with upto 32 people

Shillong, June 29: WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, is launching a new feature that allows users to create video calls with up to 32 people on Windows beta. Beta users will receive an invitation to try calling their groups, according to reports from WABetaInfo.

Previously, Windows users could only make audio calls with up to 32 people. However, with the latest update, beta testers can also engage in video calls with the same number of participants.

The new feature is currently available to select beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update. It is expected to be gradually rolled out to more users in the coming days.

In November of last year, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced this feature for Android and iOS. Recently, it was also reported that WhatsApp was testing a screen-sharing feature for video calls, offering users the option to share a specific window or their entire screen during the call.