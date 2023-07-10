ACHIK to begin indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow

Tura, July 10: The A’chik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) is set to launch its indefinite hunger strike in front of the Mini Secretariat in Tura from tomorrow, July 11. The organization is demanding immediate implementation of a backlog policy for Garos on quota as well as a Winter Capital in Tura.

According to a release issued here, the protest will be led by former MCS and MPS, Laben Ch Marak and continue till the government relents.

“ACHIK has been demanding the government to implement the Reservation Roster with a cut-off date retrospectively for a long time which the government has continued to ignore. We feel it is injustice to the A·chik people if the backlog policy is not even discussed by the present government,” it said in a release.

Pointing out that the amended Office Memorandum has induced more harm to Garo people rather than the benefits it deserves and the backlog which is needed remains unnoticed, it said that its demand for the Winter Capital has not been responded to by the government till date.

Meanwhile, the organization has called on the people to join hands and be a part of the hunger strike.