Rice scam: Vigilance directorate arrests 4 Assam govt officials

Guwahati, July 10: Four Assam government officials, including a retired FCS (food and civil supplies) superintendent, have been arrested by the state directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption in an alleged rice scam.

The arrested officials have been identified as Mantu Kumar Das, deputy director of food and civil supplies (FCS), Sonitpur; Kulen Saikia, senior administrative assistant, FCS, Sonitpur; Md Mujibuddin Ahmed, superintendent, FCS (retired) and Bharat Chandra Bordoloi, the then deputy director of supply (DDS) and now running paddy procurement centres (PPCs).

“The senior public servants and retired government officials have been arrested today. They will be produced before the Special Judge tomorrow and brought in police custody,” an official statement issued here on Monday said.

The action by the vigilance directorate, according to official sources, comes in connection with National Food Security Act (NFSA) rice scam and in the wake of a vigilance police station case number 03/223 registered under Sections 120B/420/406/409 of IPC read with Sections 13(1)(a)/13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act,1988.

IANS