Meghalaya govt shifts focus to purpose-driven approach for state’s growth

Shillong, July 13: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said that the Government has shifted its focus from scheme-driven approach to a purpose-driven approach to address the challenges and problems for the growth of the State.

“Our Government has started to look at things differently, not just scheme-based implementation. We are assessing the impact of the schemes and our intervention, as we understand that change in the mindset and the way we look at the problems differently, will ensure that we address the concerns,” he said while speaking at the Meghalaya Education Symposium 2023, being organised by Department of Education, Government of Meghalaya.

“The biggest change that is needed in our State, or any other State for that matter, is the change in the mindset, the change is the mindset is the most important change that will move and take our society forward,” he emphasised.

He further highlighted the significance of adopting a holistic perspective that encompasses education, health, and well-being throughout a person’s entire lifecycle, while designing programmes and interventions in the education sector.

The Chief Minister affirmed that education, health, and well-being should not be confined to the school setting alone. “It starts from conception of a child to the first 1000 days, early childhood, adolescence, and finally adulthood. Therefore, a holistic and purpose-driven approach is what we follow, and this marks the government’s commitment to doing things differently.”

“The Meghalaya Education Symposium 2023 serves as a testament to the government’s commitment to revamping the education sector and embracing innovative approaches. By fostering a purpose-driven mindset and putting students at the center of decision-making, Meghalaya aims to become a trailblazer in transforming education”, he added.

Referring to flagship MOTHER programme, he informed that Meghalaya is pioneering a program that integrates health, education, rural development, and social welfare to prioritize the well-being of the mother and child. This unique approach places the spotlight on the stakeholders who play a crucial role in shaping the future of education.

Reflecting on past practices, Chief Minister Sangma acknowledged that decision-making in education often revolved around politicians, teachers, and managing committees, rather than prioritizing the students themselves. He emphasized the need to rectify this oversight, remarking, “We forgot along the way that it is the students for whom we are doing all this, and maybe this is where we went wrong.”

He also informed that as a Government, several intervention has been taken in the past few years, to revote and construct Government school infrastructures across the State. “Our decision should be based on what is good for the student. Though politicians, teachers and managing committees are important, we should not forget that we are here to serve the students,” he said.

He assured that the decision made in education will be based on what is good for the child. “We need to slowly in a phased manner start transiting into a child and student focussed approach”, he added.

The Meghalaya Education Symposium 2023, an event organized by the Education Department also commemorated the 50th year of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE). The symposium was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Education Minister Rakkam Sangma and Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

During the event, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries felicitated the toppers of the SSLC and HSSLC board examinations. Swapnil Bhattacharya, UPSC CSE 2022-23 rank holder was also felicitated during the event.

“Over the past 50 years, MBoSE has played a pivotal role in providing invaluable services to the children and youth of Meghalaya. Despite the numerous challenges, MBoSE remains dedicated to continuously improving the education sector,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma said, “NEP 2020 has been crafted with the aim of transforming India into a prominent knowledge hub. It is a shared objective of both the Central and State governments to showcase our potential in propelling the nation forward. While we do face challenges, we must stay one step ahead by embracing emerging technologies and adequately preparing our children for the future.”

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said, “It is imperative that we provide equal opportunities and access to education for all students in our state. Through education, we can alter the perceptions of our students and the general public, encouraging them to move away from a narrow-minded mentality.”