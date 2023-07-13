Man’s wife leaves home over tomato quarrel, seeks police help

Shillong, July 13: A man named Sandeep Burman from Dhanpuri in Madhya Pradesh approached a police station after his wife left their home following an argument over the inclusion of tomatoes in their food. Sandeep, who runs a small eatery in the area, explained to the police that he had used two to three tomatoes in the dishes he cooked for tiffin supply. However, his wife did not approve of the use of expensive tomatoes priced at Rs. 140 per kg, leading to a heated disagreement and her subsequent departure from the house.

In a video that went viral, Sandeep was heard saying, “My only fault is that I put two to three tomatoes in the vegetables I cooked. My wife got angry and left the house with our minor daughter. It’s been three days, I have given photographs to the police and have requested them to find her.”

As per IANS, Sanjay Jaiswal, the in-charge of Dhanpuri police station, confirmed the incident and stated that the complainant reported his wife had left with their daughter due to her displeasure over the tomato issue. According to Jaiswal, the wife had gone to her sister’s home in Umaria district. After speaking to her in the presence of Sandeep Burman, she agreed to return home.

The prices of vegetables in Madhya Pradesh have been soaring for the past month, causing financial strain on consumers. Tomatoes, in particular, have reached a retail price of Rs. 150-Rs. 160 per kg. The exorbitant prices apply to almost all vegetables, with costs tripling in many cases.

For instance, the price of ladyfinger has risen from Rs. 20 per kg to Rs. 45-Rs. 50 per kg. Similarly, bottle gourd, sponge gourd, pointed gourd, and various other vegetables have seen an increase of Rs. 45-Rs. 50 per kg.