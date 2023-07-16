Teenage woman gang-raped in MP

Datia (MP), July 15: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four persons in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, after which the victim tried to end her life, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in an area located under the Unav police station limits, and the police have so far detained three out of four accused, they said.

A complaint was lodged by the woman’s younger sister.

“The complainant said she and her elder sister were abducted by four persons. The accused took them to a house, where they raped her elder sister,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said.

Following the incident, the victim and her younger sister returned home, where the victim tried to commit suicide, he said. (PTI)