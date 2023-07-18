Action against ‘corrupt’ Assam cops continues; one more dismissed from service

Guwahati, July 18: Amidst strict action against corrupt and errant police officials in Assam of late, a police inspector, who was arrested in a bribery case last year, has been dismissed from service on Monday.

Inspector Achyut Dutta, who was arrested while accepting Rs 10,000 from a complainant in Assam’s Darrang district for providing relief in a criminal case, was dismissed from service upon completion of departmental proceedings.

Additionally, central enforcement agencies have been informed about the recovery of cash during subsequent searches conducted.

“On completion of departmental proceedings, inspector Achyut Dutta, who was arrested in a trap case on October 12, 2022, has been awarded major penalty of dismissal from service. Central enforcement agencies are also being kept in the loop relating to recovery of cash during follow up searches,” Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh informed.

Such prompt and tough action against errant police officials is indicative of the commitment of the state police force to maintaining integrity, transparency and accountability within the law enforcement agency.

As it is, at least 25 police personnel belonging to different ranks in the state police force have been dismissed from service in the past five and a half months for a number of reasons including misconduct during duty, corruption and involvement in anti-social activities.

Last week, an armed branch inspector, accused of sending objectionable text messages to a woman in Tezpur, has been placed under suspension and a departmental enquiry ordered against the alleged incident.

Apart from the strict measures against just police personnel, teams from the state directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption have laid a series of traps against several government employees and officials, including police personnel, and arrested them, primarily on bribery charges, over the past couple of years.

Notably, the state police chief had recently issued a slew of measures to keep police personnel in check and maintain the sanctity of police stations following several reports of police officials being involved in anti-social activities.