Awareness on environment sustainability held

Tura, July 18: The Garo Hills Environment Protection Society (GHEPS) in collaboration with the District Administration, Police Department, Social Forestry Division, Soil and Water Conservation and Churches under Krima IV organized an awareness programme on environment sustainability at Ampati Mini Stadium in South West Garo Hills recently.

Leaders and representatives from 30 different churches, officers and the people from Ampati area participated in the programme. The meeting was presided over by Shri Roger Benny A Sangma, Executive Member, GHEPS.

Local MLA Miani D Shira, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, stressed on the importance of individual efforts to preserve and protect the environment. She added that people should not depend on the Government or the Government Departments only but work towards improving the degrading environment on their own.

During the programme, Wepstar G.Momin, Executive Secretary, Krima IV speaking on the various teachings of different religions on respecting and preserving nature urged the people to follow them and act in accordance with the tenets.

South West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Vikash Kumar urged the people to plant 10 to 20 trees when they cut down a tree so that balance can be maintained. Stevie Marak, Executive Member, GHADC and local MDC requested the people to appreciate the importance of preserving the environment.

Others who also spoke on the occasion included Chavan N Sangma,Working President of the Society.

Former Deputy Commissioner, Hubert B.Marak, Advisor,GHEPS led the people in taking the pledge to protect the flora and fauna and water source and catchment areas and encourage each other for the purpose.

Earlier, the President of the Society Dr. Merril N Sangma welcomed the gathering and stressed on the importance of protecting and preserving the environment.