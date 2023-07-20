Ampareen assesses matters related to Health, Agri Depts in Resubelpara

Tura, July 20: In order to assess the ground realities of matters concerning to health and agriculture departments, Meghalaya’s Health Minister Dr M. Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday visited North Garo Hills district and interacted with officials and farmers of the region at Mendipathar multi purpose cooperative society hall.

Speaking to officials of health department, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh exhorted on the issue of mother and child’s welfare wherein she reviewed the status of Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Scheme (CMSMS) among other schemes.

Referring to the figures of maternal and infant mortality rate presented by the health department, she said people need to be sensitise on the benefits of various maternal health care services such as the CMSMS scheme on a mission mode in order to bring down the Infant & Maternal Mortality Rate.

The minister advised the health department to device strategies by involving all stakeholders so as to improve the overall health care status of the region.

A behavioural change on the part of health practitioners towards patients was also discussed during the meeting which was necessitated to encourage more patients to come and had their health issues be addressed.

Later, the minister also had a thorough discussion on plan scheme and centrally sponsored schemes with the officials of agriculture and horticulture.

During the meeting farmers also got the opportunity to raise their plantation problems and challenges before the minister.

MLAs of the district, Timothy D Shira, Deputy Speaker & Resubelpara MLA, Marthon J Sangma, Mendipathar MLA, Bajengdoba MLA Pongseng Marak and Kharkutta’ MLA Rupert Momin were also present during the meeting.

The Health & Agriculture Minister was accompanied by RamKumar S, Secretary, Mission Director, National Health Mission and Joram Beda, Commissioner & Secretary Health & Family Welfare department.