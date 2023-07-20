DC issues notice to residents living downstream of Ganol Dam

Tura, July 20: The West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Tura has informed the general public that the water from the Ganol dam might be released in case of rise in water level in the reservoir, that is above safe level.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner has requested those people staying in villages situated downstream of Ganol dam to be extra cautious and not to venture into rivers or streams so as to avoid any unfortunate incident. The people have also been advised to stay away from streams, drains culvert, etc.