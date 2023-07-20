Assam Mahila Cong flays govt over Manipur viral video

Guwahati, July 20: Amidst outrage from various sections and parties over a video, surfacing on Wednesday, showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (APMCC) here has strongly condemned the incident and slammed the incumbent government in the hill state.

“The way the two unfortunate women in Manipur were stripped naked, paraded around in glaring daylight is not only an attack on civilised society but an affront to our humanitarian values as well. We have no language strong enough to condemn it,” Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Mira Borthakur Goswami stated here on Thursday.

“This has been directly established as the most despicable incident in Indian social life. The incident has, at one swoop, shattered the very ideals for which Indian culture is known for, and made us small in the eyes of the world,” Goswami said.

Tension mounted in Manipur after a video, reportedly shot on May 4 this year, went viral on Wednesday, showing two women being paraded naked by a group of men.

Subsequently, there has been outrage from parties and civil society across the region and country, condemning the incident.

Blaming the Manipur government, the Mahila Congress chief said, “The state government is utterly responsible for the dastardly act. How can the BJP hang on to power after such a heinous incident, remains the moot question.”

She further questioned the BJP government in Manipur as to why it has not apprehended the culprits and instead sought to suppress the incident even after 74 days has passed.

“Such a government has no moral right to remain in power. We demand that the state government be immediately dissolved and President’s Rule imposed in Manipur,” the APMCC president asserted.