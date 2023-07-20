Delimitation proposal for Assam: ECI meets political parties on Day 2

Guwahati, July 20 : The Election Commission of India (ECI) continued its public hearings on the draft delimitation proposal for Assam here for the second day on Thursday.

The Commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners, Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, held meetings with national and state political parties on the draft delimitation proposal for the state.

Representatives from national parties such as Aam Aadmi Party, Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bharatiya Janata Party along with state parties like All India United Democratic Front, Asom Gana Parishad, United Peoples Party Liberal and Bodoland People’s Front shared their feedback and suggestions before the Commission.

United Opposition Forum Assam (Assam Pradesh Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPM, Raijor Dal, CPI, Jatiya Dal Assam, NCP, RJD, Janata Dal (U), TMC, CPI(ML) and Others) and several registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) also participated in the meetings.

Earlier in the day, the Commission also heard over 645 representations from 13 districts including Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Karimganj, Darrang, Hailakandi, Cachar, South Salmara, Nagaon, Morigaon and Dhubri.

It may be noted that the Commission is holding public hearings and meetings with representatives of political parties, civil society organisations and other sections of society between July 19 and 21, 2023 here.

Yesterday, over 270 representations were heard by the Commission from nine districts. The three-day hearings will conclude on Saturday.