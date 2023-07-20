Confusion and concerns over test emergency alert in India

Shillong, July 20: Numerous individuals in India took to Twitter after receiving a “Emergency Alert – Severe” test message from the government on their mobile phones. The message, causing some panic, was clarified to be a test alert from the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India.

News agency IANS reported that users expressed confusion and questioned the authenticity of the emergency notification, wondering if it was a genuine government test or a part of an online fraud.

Reports suggest that the notification is part of the government’s emergency alert system designed to inform people during critical situations, like floods or landslides. However, the sudden notification left some users seeking confirmation and more information from authorities.