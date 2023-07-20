Sitharaman to visit Assam, Tripura from July 21

Guwahati, July 20: Union minister for finance and corporate affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a two-day visit to Assam and Tripura from July 21.

During her visit to Guwahati, she will participate in the investiture ceremony for conferment of the Presidential Award for – ‘Specially Distinguished Record of Service’ to the officers and staff of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The ceremony will be held at Radisson Blu Hotel here on Friday.

Notably, the Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates, which was announced on the occasion of Republic Day this year, will be given to 29 officers and staff of CBIC. These officers were selected based on their exemplary performance in their respective field of service over the years.

The awardees selected this year include officers from all cadres of the service, who have consistently performed with distinction in their various assignments, including prevention of smuggling, detection of tax evasion, detection of trade-based money laundering and foreign exchange violations, besides contributions in tax policy formulation, revenue mobilisation, and automation of business processes and capacity building and training.

The ceremony will also be attended by Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary, who shall be the guest of honour; along with revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra and Vivek Johri, special secretary to Government of India and chairman, CBIC, members of CBIC and senior officers of the department.

The dignitaries will then proceed to Tripura to attend the inauguration function of the GST Bhawan in Agartala. On Saturday, the Union minister shall also visit the ICP, Srimantpur in Tripura.