Poisoning, use of explosives to catch fish banned in WJH

Jowai, July 28: The District Magistrate of West Jaintia Hills (WJH), has issued an order under section 144 Cr PC to curb the harmful practices and protect the local aquatic flora and fauna as well as preserve the overall ecological resources of the District,

The order prohibits fishing, poisoning of water bodies and use of dynamite to cause widespread/large scale destruction of aquatic life within the district.

In addition, washing of vehicles along the riverside has also been prohibited.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force until further orde